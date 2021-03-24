BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after three people were shot, one fatally, in south Baltimore Tuesday night.
Police were called shortly after 8 p.m. to the 3500 block of South Hanover Street for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The 28-year-old man died from his injuries.
The two other victims were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injures.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2499.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.
