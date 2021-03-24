COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations & State Positivity Rate Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers, Triple shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after three people were shot, one fatally, in south Baltimore Tuesday night.

Police were called shortly after 8 p.m. to the 3500 block of South Hanover Street for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 28-year-old man died from his injuries.

The two other victims were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injures.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2499.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
This story was initially posted on March 23. 

