BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Recreation and Parks will start its first phase of reopening at the beginning of April.

Starting April 5, they will restore, with health modifications and guidelines, 26 of 49 recreation centers with limited programs, weight room, gymnasium and computer lab access.

Rec-goers must register online before they visit, spaces are limited and available only based on the current COVID guidelines.

You can pre-register starting Friday, April 2. If you try to register onsite it depends on how many last-minute cancellations they get.

Pre-registration for Therapeutic Recreation programs open April 2 as well.

They are also opening up new centers, the Cahill Fitness and Wellness and Bocek Recreation Center will open on April 10 and April 24.

A few other things to know:

Recreation Facilities:

Pre-registration for Carrie Murray Nature Centers’ Spring programs open April 2.

Middle Branch Aquatics Center, Upton Boxing and William J. Myers Pavilion reopen April 5. Pre-registration for facility usage and programs is required.

Athletics:

Adult Softball, Youth Track &Field and Youth Rugby begin April 5

Youth Basketball (BNBL), Youth Baseball Program begin April 12

Parks:

Green Spaces are always open and accessible

TreeKeepers and Weed Warriors programs return virtually in April

Permits:

Youth and Adult Athletic permits are now open

The new Cahill Fitness and Wellness Center, located in Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park, will become the agency’s 49th recreation center and the hub of BCRP’s cultural and performing arts programming. The center officially opens Saturday, April 10.

“Anyone who grew up in Baltimore knows how important recreational centers are to our communities. I am excited that Baltimore City residents will soon be able to return to recreation spaces for in-person activities,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “I am especially excited about the opening of the new Cahill Fitness and Wellness Center, a state of the art facility that will offer safe, modern recreation opportunities to Baltimore residents.”

You can get more specifics on guidelines for the centers and their reopenings here.

“I am so proud of the BCRP staff for diligently coming together to address the needs of our residents who rely on our spaces and services,” said Reginald Moore, BCRP executive director. “We have thoughtfully considered the health and safety of our users, staff, visitors and communities as we evaluated what amenities were safest to reopen now and in the future. We strongly encourage our rec-goers to pre-register for our programs, wear masks or face coverings while participating and adhere to our protocols so that everyone can safely enjoy our spaces.”

As BCRP continues to move through reopening phases you can expect more parks, neighborhood pools, Shake and Bake Family Fun Center and other programming to open back up.