TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Public Schools meal distribution program will pause during the school system’s spring break.
The break runs from Monday, March 29 through Monday, April 5. It will start back up on Wednesday, April 7.READ MORE: Maryland Leads By More Than Double Against Alabama At Half
Curbside meal distribution is normally available for all virtual students and hybrid students when they aren’t getting in-person instruction.READ MORE: Search Continues For Missing 26-Year-Old 'Savannah' Tara Payne In Baltimore
Curbside meal distribution is available at all middle and high schools as well as selected additional sites on Mondays and Wednesdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., with the exception of Parkville High, which is a Monday-only site.
You can find a full list below:MORE NEWS: Joshua David Eckenrode Charged In Murder Of Curtis Mason Smith In Frederick
Alan Drive and Hooper Ave.
Arbutus Elementary
Arbutus Middle
Baltimore Highlands Elementary
Battle Grove Elementary
Bear Creek Elementary
Berkshire Elementary
Catonsville High
Catonsville Middle
Charlesmont Elementary
Chase Elementary
Chesapeake High
Chesapeake Terrace Elementary
Cockeysville Middle
Colgate Elementary
Deep Creek Elementary
Deep Creek Middle
Deer Park Middle
Dulaney High
Dumbarton Middle
Dundalk Elementary
Dundalk High
Dundalk Middle
Eastern Technical High
Edgemere Elementary
Edmondson Heights Elementary
Essex Elementary
Franklin High
Franklin Middle
General John Stricker Middle
George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology
Golden Ring Middle
Grange Elementary
Hawthorne Elementary
Hereford High
Hereford Middle
Holabird Middle
Johnnycake Elementary
Kenwood High
Lansdowne High
Lansdowne Middle
Loch Raven High
Loch Raven Technical Academy
Logan Elementary
Mars Estates Elementary
Martin Boulevard Elementary
McCormick Elementary
Melvin Park Apts.
Middle River Middle
Middleborough Elementary
Middlesex Elementary
Milford Mill Academy
New Town High
Northwest Academy of Health Sciences
Norwood Elementary
Oliver Beach Elementary
Orems Elementary
Overlea High
Owings Mills High
*Parkville High (at this location only, meals are only available on Mondays)
Parkville Middle
Patapsco High
Perry Hall High
Perry Hall Middle
Pikesville High
Pikesville Middle
Pine Grove Middle
Randallstown High
Red House Run Elementary
Ridgely Middle
Riverview Elementary
Sandalwood Elementary
Sandy Plains Elementary
Seneca Elementary
Shady Spring Elementary
Southwest Academy
Sparrows Point Middle/High
Stemmers Run Middle
Sudbrook Middle
Sussex Elementary
Towson High
Western School of Technology
Westland Gardens Apts.
Westowne Elementary
Whispering Woods Apartments
Windsor Mill Middle
Woodlawn High
Woodlawn Middle