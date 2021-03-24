BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Port Covington is beginning phase 1B of construction for its waterfront redevelopment project. It’s one of the largest in the county and promises tens of thousands of new jobs as well as new office buildings, homes and parks.
"This is one of the biggest revitalization projects in the country and we're talking about bringing tens of thousands to Baltimore City," said Councilman Eric Costello.
Gov. Larry Hogan was there Wednesday and took a tour of the site.
"Port Covington is a shining example of the potential and the positive growth that the city of Baltimore needs," Hogan said during his tour.
