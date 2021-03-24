ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 1,173 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate are all trending up Wednesday morning.
There are now 915 Marylanders hospitalized for the virus, up 20 in the last day. Of those 224 are in ICU beds, up by 24 since Tuesday. There are 691 in acute care.READ MORE: Howard County To Launch Police Body-Worn Camera Program
The state has recorded 402,600 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and 8,029 people have died from the virus.
Maryland’s average positivity rate is now at 4.59%, up 0.14% in the last day. The state conducted 25,310 coronavirus tests in 24 hours, with over 8.5 million tests conducted since the pandemic began.
As of Wednesday morning, 816,155 Marylanders are fully vaccinated. The state has administered 2,304,408 doses. Of those, 1,488,253 are first doses and 756,690 are second doses. In the last day, 36,664 first doses and 12,814 second doses were given out.
The state has also been administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They’ve given out 59,465 doses, with 1,956 of those received in the last 24 hours.READ MORE: Baltimore City Rec & Park To Start Phased Reopening, Opens First Fitness & Wellness Center
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,467
|(201)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|38,011
|(545)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|43,156
|(913)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|54,243
|(1,319)
|35*
|Calvert
|3,843
|(73)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,087
|(22)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,029
|(212)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,269
|(123)
|2*
|Charles
|9,531
|(167)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,444
|(47)
|1*
|Frederick
|17,838
|(287)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,889
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|13,472
|(251)
|4*
|Howard
|16,848
|(218)
|6*
|Kent
|1,214
|(42)
|2*
|Montgomery
|65,825
|(1,417)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|76,750
|(1,348)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,671
|(39)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,337
|(120)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,459
|(35)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,940
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|12,947
|(259)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,005
|(148)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,325
|(91)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(55)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|20,585
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|39,331
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|73,412
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|69,034
|(77)
|6*
|40-49
|60,705
|(223)
|5*
|50-59
|60,578
|(621)
|24*
|60-69
|40,911
|(1,293)
|18*
|70-79
|23,016
|(2,052)
|38*
|80+
|15,028
|(3,717)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|210,305
|(3,878)
|91*
|Male
|192,295
|(4,151)
|94*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|117,875
|(2,764)
|66*
|Asian (NH)
|9,446
|(280)
|7*
|White (NH)
|140,665
|(4,123)
|96*
|Hispanic
|63,837
|(727)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|19,051
|(82)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,726
|(53)
|1*
