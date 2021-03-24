BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been one year since the first Great American Takeout and they’re back at it again for a second year.

The national event is designed to drive takeout sales while supporting restaurants and their employees across the nation and here in Maryland.

It started last year at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

WJZ’s Sean Streicher visited the same two restaurants WJZ stopped by last year to see how they’re doing and see the role take out now plays in their business.

“We’re lucky in many ways,” said Cafe Troia owner Lisa Troia-Martin. “We survived. We stayed open the entire year.”

But it wasn’t easy as they adapted to a new way of operating. And even now as restrictions are being lifted and nicer weather makes outdoor dining more comfortable, takeout remains a big part of their business.

“Without it, we wouldn’t be able to really make it,” Troia-Martin said.

It’s a similar story at Glyndon Grill, where carry out still makes up about 50% of their business.

“I expect to carry out sales is going to be a significant part of our business moving forward,” said Glyndon Grill general manager John Linderman.

They too had to learn on the flying, shifting their takeout options to meet the demands of their customers.

“And what we found was, the guest we’re probably looking for a more restaurant experience at home,” Linderman said.

They now offer their full menu, and even cocktails to go.

Both restaurants WJZ spoke with said they wouldn’t be here without their customers’ amazing support, and now, here’s your chance to support them again.

Order out and take a picture using the #TheGreatAmericanTakeout. For each picture, $10 will go to restaurant-related charities.

As a bonus, for every takeout order shared on social media on March 24, The Great American Takeout’s sponsors will donate $10 to the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Children of Restaurant Employees.

Here’s how to participate:

1) On March 24, order a takeout or delivery meal.

2) Take a picture of your meal and post it on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #TheGreatAmericanTakeout.)