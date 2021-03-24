ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County officials to launch a body-worn camera program in the next fiscal year.
Over the next year they will hire and train personnel need to launch this program and get the equipment needed.READ MORE: Baltimore City Rec & Park To Start Phased Reopening, Opens First Fitness & Wellness Center
County Executive Calvin Ball said the county launched a year-long pilot program for body cameras in 2017, but faced financial issues to implement a full time program.
In addition to budgetary concerns, there was a lack of adequate storage space and staffing. The program would need 23 new positions between the state’s attorney office, Howard County Police as well as additional cameras for the Sheriff’s Department.
But on Wednesday, Ball said the county will allot between $3.2 and $3.3 million for the full implementation of a body worn camera program here in Howard County starting with the next fiscal year, which starts on July 1, Ball announced Wednesday.READ MORE: Watch Live: Baltimore County To Give COVID Update At 11:30 A.M.
“There have been calls for justice transparency and accountability and nationwide,” said Ball. “We know that many communities are hurting and have faced injustice at the hands of those entrusted to protect and serve.”
It will take a year to get the staff trained, increase data storage space and buy the equipment needed.
Eventually 300 uniformed officers will have body worn cameras.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: 'IRS Not Set Up Currently To Provide Regular Monthly Payments,' Says Expert
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!