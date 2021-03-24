FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police is investigating a deadly fuel truck crash along I-70 in Frederick County Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on westbound I-70 near Mount Airy.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a truck hauling diesel fuel for unknown reasons left the roadway and struck the median before rolling over and catching fire.
The truck driver, 57-year-old William J. Costigan of Damascus, was declared dead at the scene. His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office to confirm his identity.
No other injuries were reported.
All lanes of I-70 were closed until around 9 p.m. due to the truck fire and cleanup.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
A team of Deputy State Fire Marshals are assisting @MDSP troopers with this collision involving one reported fatality. This is standard operating procedure when a fatal involves a fire or explosion.
— Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) March 23, 2021
This story was originally posted on March 23.