FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) –– A 19-year-old Thurmont man was charged in the first-degree murder of Curtis Mason Smith.
The Frederick County Sheriff's County arrested Joshua David Eckenrode after a two-day investigation and multiple witness interviews and warrants. Eckenrode was also charged with firearm use in a violent crime.
Smith, 19, of Frederick was reported missing over the weekend.
“Our detectives and deputies, along with officers from the Frederick Police Department, have been working around the clock to solve this murder,” said Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations commander. “These professionals worked every lead, tip, and call they received and through their investigative efforts this person was quickly identified and detained.”
Detectives gathered enough evidence to executive search and seizure late Monday on two separate residences associated with Eckenrode. There, they found multiple weapons and explosive materials.
The Sheriff’s Office worked with the Office of the State Fire Marshal to render the devices safe. There is no threat to the community.
FCSO detectives initially held Eckenrode on the charges of possession of destructive devices, possession of a firearm, and possession of explosives without a license. As the investigation continued throughout the two days, FCSO detectives obtained enough evidence for the 1st-degree murder and firearm charges. Deputies transported Eckenrode to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for holding.
As this investigation is still ongoing, we ask that anyone having information related to this case contact the FCSO tip line at 301-600-4131 and reference case # 21-025637.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story.