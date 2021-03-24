COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations & State Positivity Rate Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
SAN ANTONIO (WJZ) — The Maryland women’s basketball team is ahead by more than double at the half against Alabama at 54-25.

It’s the second time they’ve had such a large lead during the NCAA Tournament.

The Terps are known for their high-scoring games. They came into their second round off a 98-45 win over Mount St. Mary’s.

