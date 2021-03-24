SAN ANTONIO (WJZ) — The Maryland women’s basketball team is ahead by more than double at the half against Alabama at 54-25.
It's the second time they've had such a large lead during the NCAA Tournament.
HALF // Maryland 54, Alabama 25
Masonius leads with 12 points, 2 boards
Collins – 11 points, 5 boards
Reese – 10 points, 3 boards, 1 assist#FearTheTurtle x #NCAAW pic.twitter.com/cvEjfTrfWN
— Maryland Women's Basketball (@TerpsWBB) March 24, 2021
The Terps are known for their high-scoring games. They came into their second round off a 98-45 win over Mount St. Mary’s.
Owusu. Instant energy 🔋 @TerpsWBB#ncaaW pic.twitter.com/G9pt2RjUmX
— NCAA Women's Basketball (@ncaawbb) March 24, 2021