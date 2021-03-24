SAN ANTONIO (WJZ) — The Maryland women’s basketball team is headed to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2017 after a 100-64 win over Alabama.
It's the second time they've had such a large lead during the NCAA Tournament.
We’ll keep it 💯 with you. @TerpsWBB is headed to the Sweet 16! pic.twitter.com/rKgmLAwPe4
— Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) March 24, 2021
Maryland's foot stays on the gas!@TerpsWBB continues on to the #sweet16 after shutting down Alabama, 100-64. #ncaaW pic.twitter.com/kYJsbwKTfW
— NCAA Women’s Basketball (@ncaawbb) March 24, 2021
The team broke 100 points during the game.
Terps break 𝟏𝟎𝟎 points#FTT x #NCAAW pic.twitter.com/8keIZBeUmb
— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) March 24, 2021
The Terps are known for their high-scoring games. They came into the second round off a 98-45 win over Mount St. Mary’s.
Peep that step back 👀 @TerpsWBB
OWUSU IN THE HOUSE!#ncaaW pic.twitter.com/GiWyVGMVRI
— NCAA Women's Basketball (@ncaawbb) March 24, 2021