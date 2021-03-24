COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations & State Positivity Rate Up
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Alabama, March Madness, Maryland, NCAA Tournament, women's basketball

SAN ANTONIO (WJZ) — The Maryland women’s basketball team is headed to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2017 after a 100-64 win over Alabama.

It’s the second time they’ve had such a large lead during the NCAA Tournament.

READ MORE: Virginia, With 2nd-Most Executions, Outlaws Death Penalty

The team broke 100 points during the game.

READ MORE: SEE IT: Police Searching For Person Of Interesting In Nov. 2020 Murder Of Lashawnda Sanders At Pikesville Hotel

The Terps are known for their high-scoring games. They came into the second round off a 98-45 win over Mount St. Mary’s.

CBS Baltimore Staff