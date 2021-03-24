BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles are building a new nest for their baby Birds.
The team is unveiling plans for a new state-of-the-art training academy in the Dominican Republic.
The 22.5-acre complex will have three full ball fields, batting and pitching tunnels, dorms and more to allow the team to develop Dominican players.
General Manager Mike Elias says international scouting and player development are critical to the future success of the Birds.
Construction on the facility is expected to take a little more than a year and is set to begin within the next couple of months.