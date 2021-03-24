PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public to help them find a person of interest in the November 2020 murder of Lashawnda Sanders.
Sanders, 43, of Baltimore was found murdered in the early morning hours of Nov. 29, 2020 at the Howard Johnson Hotel in Pikesville.
Detectives believe they have found a person of interest in the case who was caught on surveillance camera on the night of the killing. The person is wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a flag and a dark-colored mask.
The 32-second video recording shows the person walking up and down the hallway where Sanders room was located.
Sanders suffered fatal injuries to her upper body.
If you do recognize this person of interest, Baltimore County Homicide Detectives are asking you to contact them by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.
