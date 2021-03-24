The Baltimore County Police Department reminds the public that if you are a victim of domestic violence and are in immediate danger, please call 911. Resources and information about domestic violence are also available online.
DUNDALK, MD. (WJZ) — A woman was injured in a domestic-related stabbing late Tuesday night in Baltimore County.
Dundalk officers responded to the 1600 block of Gray Place to investigate a stabbing just after 11:30 p.m. to investigate a stabbing.
They found a woman with multiple stab wounds to her upper body. She was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police learned the woman knew the suspect, but their identities are being withheld pending formal charges.