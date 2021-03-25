BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man was killed and a 32-year-old man was injured in a South Baltimore shooting overnight.
Officers were called to the unit block of South Carey Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday to investigate a shooting. When they arrived they found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Medics took the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Later, a 32-year-old man walked into an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg. The man told police he was in the unit block of South Carey Street when he was shot.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.