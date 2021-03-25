GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are searching for the person who shot and killed 21-year-old Jaylin Tyrek King early Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the 300 block of Gatewater Court in Glen Burnie for a report of a sick or injured person around 4:39 a.m. When they arrived, they found King unresponsive and lying in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
First responders were unable to revive the Annapolis man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was identified and homicide detective collected evidence at the scene.
Police canvassed the area and interviewed several witnesses.
King’s exact cause and manner of death will be determined by the state medical examiner.
This is an active and fluid investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at http://www.metrocrimestoppers.org