By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — We’re getting closer to peak bloom for the cherry blossoms along the National Mall.

On Thursday, the buds entered stage four of six.

Peak bloom averages six to 10 days after reaching stage four.

Now, you can watch the progress live!

The National Park Service launched the Bloom Cam.

Originally, peak bloom was predicted for April 2-5.

Now, some say with the warmer weather, this weekend it could come sooner.

CBS Baltimore Staff