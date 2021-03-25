WASHINGTON (WJZ) — We’re getting closer to peak bloom for the cherry blossoms along the National Mall.
On Thursday, the buds entered stage four of six.READ MORE: Governor Hogan Hopes For Normalcy By Memorial Day; Baltimore COVID-19 Cases Doubled In Past Month
Peak bloom averages six to 10 days after reaching stage four.
Now, you can watch the progress live!READ MORE: Tara Savannah Payne's Body Found In Water In Baltimore's Canton Neighborhood
The National Park Service launched the Bloom Cam.
Originally, peak bloom was predicted for April 2-5.MORE NEWS: Howard County Executive Calvin Ball To Extend North Tunnel In Ellicott City Safe & Sound Plan
Now, some say with the warmer weather, this weekend it could come sooner.