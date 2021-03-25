BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Fog is causing issues for drivers and school systems early Thursday morning.
#mdwx Fog is now forming in a lot of spots. Fairly heavy, in spots, on the Eastern shore. Fog Advisory expires at 11 AM. pic.twitter.com/Uaf3qTA6OZREAD MORE: Search Continues For 'Savannah' Tara Payne Who Went Missing In Baltimore After Birthday Celebration, Police Say She May Have Fallen Into Water
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) March 25, 2021
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement about the fog.
They are urging caution for drivers on the roads Thursday morning.
Most of the advisories expire around 11:00 a.m.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11 AM for much of the area (areas in grey on the map). Motorists should use extra caution for the morning commute. When driving, slow down and leave extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you. pic.twitter.com/zXgZFuhH5Q
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) March 25, 2021
Caroline County is doing an asynchronous learning day. Staff should report at 10 a.m.
3/25/21 – Due to dense fog, all students will remain at home for an asynchronous day (like a Wednesday). Assignments will be posted to Google Classroom by 10:30 am. All staff will report at 10:00 am. Please be careful if you have to travel! #GrowCaroline pic.twitter.com/dzKiBmHmrzREAD MORE: Joshua David Eckenrode Charged In Murder Of Curtis Mason Smith In Frederick
— Caroline Schools MD (@CarolineCoPS) March 25, 2021
Kent County and Talbot County schools are on a 90 minute delay.
Thursday, March 25, 2021: Due to the current weather conditions, all schools will operate on a 90-minute delay schedule including virtual learning. Employees: Code Green. Please be safe.
— TCPS (@TCPS_MD) March 25, 2021
Queen Anne’s County schools are also on a 90 minute delay for virtual and in person learning with no morning Pre-K.
3/25/2021. Due to fog, Queen Anne's County Public Schools will be opening 90 minutes late with no morning Pre-Kindergarten. This 90-minute delay applies to in-person instruction and to those learning virtually today.
— QACPS (@QACPSMD) March 25, 2021
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.MORE NEWS: 'We Unite, We Stand' | 'Stop Asian Hate' Solidarity Rally Held In Columbia