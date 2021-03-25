COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations & State Positivity Rate Up
By Marty Bass
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Fog is causing issues for drivers and school systems early Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement about the fog.

They are urging caution for drivers on the roads Thursday morning.

Most of the advisories expire around 11:00 a.m.

Caroline County is doing an asynchronous learning day. Staff should report at 10 a.m.

Kent County and Talbot County schools are on a 90 minute delay.

Queen Anne’s County schools are also on a 90 minute delay for virtual and in person learning with no morning Pre-K.

