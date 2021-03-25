FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Bail was set on Thursday for former Victor Cullen Center employee Jessica Margaret Irving who was indicted last week on sex abuse of a minor charges.

Irving was indicted by the Frederick Grand Jury on March 19, 2021, on three counts of Sex Abuse of a Minor and three counts of Sex Offense-Juvenile Detainee.

The judge ordered a $5,000 secured bond, pretrial supervision and no contact with the victim or minor-aged children.

On April 16, 2020, the Maryland State Police was contacted by the Department of Juvenile Services

regarding a sexual abuse complaint between a prior Victor Cullen Center youth and Victor Cullen staff member.

It was reported that a 17-year-old had been released from the Victor Cullen Center on March 23, 2020. Once he was released, the staff member contacted him via social media.

The victim told investigators that the staff member picked him up from his home on two occasions and drove together to a location where they engaged in sexual intercourse.

He also said that while he was at the Victor Cullen Center, the staff member had sexual contact with him on six or seven different occasions.

The victim also said that he and the staff member would frequently kiss while he was in the treatment program at Victor Cullen Center.

All charges specifically relate to Irving’s relationship with the teen during his time as a resident of Victor Cullen.

The Victor Cullen Center is a Department of Juvenile Services hardware secure treatment facility for male youths located in Sabillasville, Maryland.