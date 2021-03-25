ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Thursday changes to the Ellicott City Safe & Sound plan that would extend the North Tunnel.
The extended tunnel is anticipated to reduce water on the street from approximately 3 1/2 feet to less than 1/2 foot.
Ball said it will also make it so the county won’t have to demolish any buildings.READ MORE: Tara Savannah Payne's Body Found In Water In Baltimore's Canton Neighborhood
Leaders said the cost should be covered by a federal grant.
The county’s goal is to begin construction in 2022.