BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in south Baltimore earlier Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to the 200 block of McHenry Street at around 3:27 p.m. for a shooting. When they got there they found a man who was lying in the street who had been shot.
He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information regarding this murder to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.