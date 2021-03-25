LATESTPolice Recover Savannah Payne's Body In Water Near Canton Thursday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland has confirmed 135 new cases of the COVID-19 UK variant since Tuesday, bringing the total to 426 cases, according to new numbers released by the CDC Thursday night.

There are also seven new cases of the South African variant, bringing the total to 32.

 

With Maryland reporting a surge in new COVID-19 infections, Governor Larry Hogan is eager to get more people vaccinated.

“We’re going to put needles in everybody’s arms—wherever we can find them,” the governor said.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Hogan spoke Thursday afternoon following his tour of the new mass vaccination site in Hagerstown, and he made this prediction:

“I’m hopeful that we can get a huge portion of the population vaccinated in the months of April and May. I know the President said he’d like to see the return to some sort of normalcy by the Fourth of July, but I’d like to see it done by Memorial Day,” Hogan said.

Most Marylanders crave that normalcy, and as of Thursday, 27% of Marylanders have received at least one shot of vaccine.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.

