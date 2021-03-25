BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A crew continued their search Thursday morning for 26-year-old Tara Savannah Payne in the water along Baltimore’s Canton neighborhood. Payne went missing early Tuesday morning after celebrating her birthday with friends at bars in Canton Square.

Police believe she may have fell into the water near The Moorings community along the Canton waterfront.

Savannah got separated from her friends around 1:30 a.m. on March 23 while the group was leaving Southern Provisions. After she didn’t show up to lunch with her aunt on Tuesday, her aunt called her cell phone and Baltimore City Police picked up.

Police have traced her disappearance to the Boston Street corridor.

#ALERT: Missing persons fliers for #SavannahPayne detail a butterfly tattoo on her left forearm that makes help the public identify her – she was last seen in the Canton area where authorities searched the marina Wednesday night https://t.co/p4ZyVspcTo @wjz pic.twitter.com/IjwQVLEKMB — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) March 25, 2021

For hours Wednesday, the Baltimore City Police Marine Unit searched the Canton waters, looking for Payne. They suspended their search for the night around 9 p.m. Homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation.

Concerned family and friends began a social media campaign to find her, while police searched the area where she was last spotted around 3:30 a.m. Her purse was found along Boston Street, her aunt said.

WJZ spoke to some of Payne’s family who didn’t want to go on camera, but said they were in the area to help find Savannah

Brian Siwinski said Payne grew up down the street from his house in Anne Arundel County. He is friends with her parents who are stricken with worry.

“We have known her since she was just a little girl and she has not run off,” Siwinski said. “Her parents are devastated our community is devastated. I don’t think any of us slept last night.”

On Wednesday, photos of Payne were getting shared thousands of times among Baltimore area residents in hopes someone saw her.

“It was her birthday, they were in Canton, she was having a good time with some friends, she got separated. After that the details are kind of sketchy,” Siwinski said.

Her family said she’s not the type to run off.

“I don’t want to think about why the boat is here,” he added. “We all know why the boats are here but that’s the worst case, we’re not there yet. We have hope.”

Residents told WJZ they heard a commotion in the area at the time Payne went missing, but they don’t know if it’s related.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Payne is urged to contact the Southeast District’s Missing Person Unit at 410-396-2422 or simply dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.

