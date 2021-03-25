BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tragic update on a missing person case in Baltimore Thursday afternoon as the remains of missing 26-year-old Tara Savannah Payne were found in the water near Canton.

Her body was found in the water just off of the 1200 block of Dockside Circle, police confirm.

Her father spoke to WJZ earlier Thursday about the search for his daughter, who was last seen celebrating her birthday with friends in Canton.

For Jimmy Payne, who worked previously as a Baltimore City firefighter and diver, what’s happening now is his nightmare.

“For me it’s surreal to be in the same spot where I have rescued people and helped bring people home,” Jimmy Payne said.

Savannah went out to celebrate her birthday Monday night and disappeared sometime early Tuesday morning after getting separated from her friends. She was last seen along O’Donnell Street in Canton Square.

Her family is working with police to track down the truth.

“There’s little information that’s confirmed, but there’s a lot of misinformation on Facebook social media and so forth,” Payne said.

Baltimore City Police’s Marine Unit with the help of the Natural Resources Police have been searching the water near Bo Brooks and The Lighthouse Point Marina. They said Wednesday they believed Savannah fell into the water.

The family is now focused on remember a woman, friend and daughter who brought them so much joy.

Savannah’s dad told WJZ his daughter was a good person with lots of friends and a loving family.

“Everyone loved her and she loved everyone,” Jimmy Payne said.

The family says they felt supported by city police, fire and the divers who were searching for Savannah.

The water search started Wednesday as friends and family began to share images of the missing Anne Arundel County woman online.

Her aunt said her car was left where she parked it and purse was found along Boston Street.

Residents say they heard commotion in the area at the time Payne went missing, but police have not confirmed whether it was related.

Payne’s remains will be taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the official cause of her death. Her family says she will be remembered for her big heart and loving spirit.

“Savannah is in love with the beach like I am. Her passion is the beach, being with her friends, being with her family. She loves Taco, the family dog, and she loves her brother,” her father said.

