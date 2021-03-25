COOKSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed in Howard County later Wednesday night.
At around 8:30 p.m., a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving north on Route 97 between Frederick Road and I-70 when it struck a man walking in the road.READ MORE: Search Underway For Tara Savannah Payne, Woman Who Went Missing After Baltimore Birthday Celebration
The man, 37-year-old Brian Hite of Walkersville, was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead Thursday morning.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Cancels High School Proms Because Of COVID Restrictions
Police said the driver of the Jeep and a passenger were not injured and stayed at the scene. The investigation has found so far that the man was walking in the middle of the road when he was struck and that foggy and dark conditions may have contributed to the crash.MORE NEWS: Notes Found Among Frederick Murder Suspect Joshua David Eckenrode's Things Suggested He Was Planning Mass Casualty Event, Sheriff Says
The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.