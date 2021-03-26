BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man is dead and a 25-year-old man is injured after a shooting in South Baltimore overnight.
Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Washington Boulevard around 1:02 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived they found a 22-year-old and a 25-year-old man both suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. The 22 year old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other man was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.