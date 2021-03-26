BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department announced Friday that 58 people were arrested in a joint warrant initiative.
This joint operation, in conjunction with United States Marshals, Maryland Department of Public Safety & Correctional Services, Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore School Police, was targeting individuals wanted for domestic violence and at-risk individuals.
Police also served 97 open warrants for domestic violence assault, child abuse, robbery, attempted murder by shooting-at, as well as second-degree murder warrant were all served. Four handguns were also seized during the initiative.
"So far this year, we have seen a 31% increase in violent crimes related to domestic violence. As our department continues to work closely with our partners to connect victims and potential victims to resources, it is vital that we are apprehending those responsible for violent crimes," said Commissioner Michael Harrison. "We will continue to target those who wish to cause harm to others and I want to thank all of our partners who joined with our department in serving some of these dangerous warrants."
The Department’s Warrant Apprehension Task Force led the initiative and conducted extensive background investigations, while also prioritizing enforcement based on an offender’s criminal background and lethality assessments.
"Tackling violent crime in Baltimore requires an all-hands-on-deck effort," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "The Joint Operations Warrant Initiative is a strong example of how detailed collaboration between various partners and agencies can help safeguard Baltimore neighborhoods."
If you know someone wanted on a warrant please contact our Warrant Apprehension Task-Force detectives at 410-637-8970 or simply dial 911.