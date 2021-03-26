BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One woman was injured after a building collapse in East Baltimore Friday morning.
Firefighters are on scene in the 400 block of Pitman Place in the Greenmount West neighborhood.READ MORE: Orioles Tickets For April, May Games On Sale On March 31
A couple was inside a car when bricks fell onto the vehicle they were inside. The woman was injured on her side and taken to an area hospital. The man driving the car was not injured.
The fire department is checking to see if anyone is inside of the building.
No other injuries were reported and no other buildings have been evacuated.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Track Your Economic Relief Payment From The IRS
⚠️BUILDING COLLAPSE U/D⚠️
Corrected Address:
400 blk Pittman Pl 21202#GreenmountWest@avalon1958#BMORESBravest #BCFDSOC have determined the structure is unoccupied. @BaltimorePolice @FOP3 have Greenmount blocked. #BalTraffic@BaltimoreDPW bringing equipment to clear the road. pic.twitter.com/F6NupntJm4
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) March 26, 2021
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!MORE NEWS: COVID In Maryland: More Than 1.3K New Cases Reported Friday, Hospitalizations Up