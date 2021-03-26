BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city lifted more COVID-19 restrictions Friday morning.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced earlier this month he would increase capacity at some area businesses starting at 6 a.m. on March 26.
Indoor dining was allowed to resume at 50% capacity and outdoor dining will be allowed to increase to 75% capacity. Outdoor tents must be open on all four sides.
Also allowed to operate at 50% capacity are:
- Religious institutions
- Personal services facilities
- Retailers and malls
- Indoor recreation sites and establishments other than hookah and cigar lounges (which can operate retail portions of businesses at 50% capacity)
- Outdoor recreation establishments
- Fitness centers (classes will be limited to 10 participants or 25% capacity)
- Casinos
- Libraries/museums/zoos/aquariums
Theaters and outdoor entertainment venues will be allowed to live-stream performances. Indoor theaters will be limited to 50% capacity or 100 people.
The city plans to review health metrics more frequently — every two weeks instead of every four weeks — to make decisions about further reopening steps, Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said during a news conference on March 17.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ's coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.