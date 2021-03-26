DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man was charged in connection to a domestic-related stabbing in Dundalk on Tuesday, according to Baltimore County Police.
Bobby Lee Pittman Jr., of Eurith Avenue, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault.READ MORE: Mural Of Frederick Douglass To Be Painted By Michael Rosato In Talbot County
Police were called Tuesday to the 1600 block of Gray Place to investigate a stabbing.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Charge Philip Blankenship In Connection To Fatal Shooting In Mount Vernon
When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to her upper body.
She was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.MORE NEWS: Frederick Property Where Curtis Mason Smith Was Found Dead Is Partially Owned By Gov. Hogan's Family
Pittman is held on no bond status pending a bail review hearing.