By CBS Baltimore Staff
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man was charged in connection to a domestic-related stabbing in Dundalk on Tuesday, according to Baltimore County Police.

Bobby Lee Pittman Jr., of Eurith Avenue, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault.

Police were called Tuesday to the 1600 block of Gray Place to investigate a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to her upper body.

She was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Pittman is held on no bond status pending a bail review hearing.

