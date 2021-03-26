BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore firefighters are working to rescue a person trapped in a vent at Lexington Market.
Crews said they're unsure of how the person got there.
⚠️UNUSUAL RESCUE⚠️@LexMarketBmore
400 W Lexington St 21201#DowntownBaltimore @DowntownBalt@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest #BCFDSOC working to free a person trapped in a vent at the market. Unsure how they got there. Eutaw shut down Saratoga to Fayette. #BalTraffic
📷@jawsdcfd pic.twitter.com/IXfG9BDBLW
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) March 26, 2021
The rescue is causing multiple road closures.
