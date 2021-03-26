BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This weekend, the Baltimore Museum of Art is reopening to the public after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting on March 28, the public can come back inside the museum with limited capacity.

There will be a timed entry with tickets. The museum will allow just eight people inside for 30-minute time slots.

“That allows people to mingle but do so while maintaining public health,” Christopher Bedford, Baltimore Museum of Art Director, said.

Bedford said the demand has been overwhelming and they’ve already sold out tickets for their first week.

“I think what our reservation system demonstrates is that we are actually essential to a happy, functioning, enriched society,” he said.

New exhibits include paintings and other works by Tschabalala Self, Lisa Yuskavage and Sharon Lockhart.

“You’re seeing textiles, you’re seeing extraordinary paintings, you’re seeing moving images and sculptures,” Bedford said.

While the museum is welcoming fewer people than Baltimore City’s allowed 50% capacity maximum occupancy, Bedford said they’re deliberately taking a cautious approach and hope to open up more as Marylanders get vaccinated.

“If we’re successful in the number of people we’re inviting in daily, we’ll steadily ramp up those numbers,” he said.

The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday. The next round of tickets will be made available Tuesday for the general public.

For a link to those tickets, click here.

