BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City has opened a pre-registration list for any resident ages 16 or older that are interested in getting a coronavirus vaccine.

Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said since the state health department announced that by April 27 all Marylanders will be eligible to receive the vaccine, the city has decided to open a vaccination interest form for more residents.

“We encourage every city resident with access to the Internet to begin pre-registering for the vaccine now and we will be announcing plans for those without access to the internet to register in the weeks to come,” Dzirasa said.

The list is not first-come, first-served.

“We continue to have a focus on equity and vaccination of higher risk individuals first with limited supply of vaccine and we continue to follow Maryland Department of Health vaccine participation guidelines to local health departments,” she added.

Once more vaccine is more readily available, eligibility will expand.

The city will then contact people who filled out the form and provide them with details on how to schedule a vaccine appointment.

To date, the general information form was for older adults, ages 60 and up and those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

We are asking that caregivers fill out the form for those older residents or those with intellectual or developmental disabilities, should they need help.

Individuals can also call the Maryland Access Point at 410-396-2273, if they don’t have internet access and a representative will help them fill out the form.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.