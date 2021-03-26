BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting in Mount Vernon on Thursday night.
Philip Blankenship, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder and other related charges.
Police were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. to the 1300 block of North Charles Street to investigate a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics were called and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Homicide detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Blakenship. He is currently being held in Central Booking without bail.