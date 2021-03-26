COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.3K New Cases Reported Friday, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 13-year-old Reginald Ross.

Reginald was last seen in Middle River on Tuesday, March 23.

He is approximately 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Call Baltimore County Police if you have information at 410-307-2020

