MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 13-year-old Reginald Ross.
Reginald was last seen in Middle River on Tuesday, March 23.
He is approximately 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and sweatpants.
Call Baltimore County Police if you have information at 410-307-2020
🚨 PLEASE SHARE 🚨 13yo Reginald Ross was last seen in Middle River on March 23. He is approximately 5'4" and 110 lbs and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and sweatpants. Have info? Call #BCoPD at 410-307-2020. ^NL #MissingPerson #Missing #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/1lwoQvjXSl
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) March 26, 2021