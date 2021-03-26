COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.3K New Cases Reported Friday, Hospitalizations Up
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Cambridge, Crime, Fatal Stabbing, Homicide, Local TV, Ryshon Kelly

CAMBRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — The Cambridge Police Department is hoping the public can help them find 23-year-old Ryshon Kelly.

Kelly is wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing that occurred on Douglas Street back in October 2020. There is an active arrest warrant for Kelly.

READ MORE: Baltimore Police Charge Philip Blankenship In Connection To Fatal Shooting In Mount Vernon

He was charged with first-degree murder, assault and other related crimes.

READ MORE: Frederick Property Where Curtis Mason Smith Was Found Dead Is Partially Owned By Gov. Hogan's Family

Police say Kelly may have change his appearance and hair style. He’s 5-foot-7 and 143 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

His whereabouts are unknown at this time.

MORE NEWS: Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby Says Her Office Will No Longer Prosecute Low-Level Drug, Sex Crimes

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police agency or the Cambridge Police Department at 410-228-3333.

CBS Baltimore Staff