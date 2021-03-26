CAMBRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — The Cambridge Police Department is hoping the public can help them find 23-year-old Ryshon Kelly.
Kelly is wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing that occurred on Douglas Street back in October 2020. There is an active arrest warrant for Kelly.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Charge Philip Blankenship In Connection To Fatal Shooting In Mount Vernon
He was charged with first-degree murder, assault and other related crimes.READ MORE: Frederick Property Where Curtis Mason Smith Was Found Dead Is Partially Owned By Gov. Hogan's Family
Police say Kelly may have change his appearance and hair style. He’s 5-foot-7 and 143 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
His whereabouts are unknown at this time.MORE NEWS: Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby Says Her Office Will No Longer Prosecute Low-Level Drug, Sex Crimes
Anyone with information is asked to call their local police agency or the Cambridge Police Department at 410-228-3333.