ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A total of 1,361 new coronavirus cases were reported on Friday, with hospitalizations staying above 900.
Daily cases have generally stayed below 1,000 over the last month or so with a few exceptions. The last highest daily case count was in early February, with over 1,500 new cases.
Fifteen more Marylanders died from the virus in the last day, now a total of 8,047. There are 405,343 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began in the state.
Hospitalizations stand now at 933, up 14 since Thursday. ICU beds are at 232 and there are 701 Marylanders in acute care.
The statewide positivity rate went slightly up to 4.64%. The state conducted 42,311 coronavirus tests in the last day.
Phase 2A is underway, and 854,497 Marylanders are fully vaccinated for COVID. The state has administered 2,422,963 doses in total: 1,568,466 first doses and 791,320 second doses.
In the last day, 42,340 first doses and 19,378 second doses were given out. The single-dose vaccine has been administered 63,177 times, with 2,568 more doses given out in the last 24 hours, the state reports.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,478
|(201)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|38,308
|(548)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|43,578
|(916)
|22*
|Baltimore County
|54,740
|(1,324)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,869
|(73)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,099
|(22)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,098
|(212)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,289
|(124)
|2*
|Charles
|9,596
|(168)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,455
|(47)
|1*
|Frederick
|17,961
|(289)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,894
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|13,634
|(251)
|4*
|Howard
|16,959
|(219)
|6*
|Kent
|1,215
|(42)
|2*
|Montgomery
|66,113
|(1,422)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|77,153
|(1,351)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,687
|(39)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,378
|(121)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,468
|(36)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,944
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,046
|(259)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,039
|(149)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,342
|(91)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(46)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|20,777
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|39,696
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|74,022
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|69,448
|(77)
|6*
|40-49
|61,089
|(224)
|5*
|50-59
|60,963
|(623)
|25*
|60-69
|41,166
|(1,298)
|17*
|70-79
|23,100
|(2,057)
|38*
|80+
|15,082
|(3,722)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|211,772
|(3,882)
|91*
|Male
|193,571
|(4,165)
|94*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|118,957
|(2,777)
|66*
|Asian (NH)
|9,529
|(281)
|7*
|White (NH)
|141,793
|(4,134)
|96*
|Hispanic
|64,098
|(729)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|19,150
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,816
|(43)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.