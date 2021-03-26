ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, who currently serves as a COVID-19 adviser for Gov. Larry Hogan, said recently he believes the virus originated inside a lab in Wuhan, China and “escaped.”
“If I was to guess, this virus started transmitting somewhere in September, October in Wuhan,” Dr. Redfield told CNN on Friday. “That’s my own feelings. And only opinion. I’m allowed to have opinions now.”READ MORE: Baltimore Firefighters Working To Free Person Trapped Inside Vent At Lexington Market
Some Maryland lawmakers reacted to Dr. Redfield’s comment.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones said: “I would hope that the Administration would focus on getting shots in people’s arms and our economy reopened – not spreading conspiracy theories that fuel hate.”READ MORE: Baltimore Museum Of Art To Reopen To Public With COVID-19 Safety Measures In Place
Mike Ricci, a spokesperson for Gov. Hogan, issued the following statement:
“As Dr. Redfield said, this is his personal opinion. When or where the pandemic started has no bearing on how we are dealing with it now, which is our focus.”
Dr. Redfield said his comments are, “my own feelings” and “only my opinion.”MORE NEWS: Mural Of Frederick Douglass To Be Painted By Michael Rosato In Talbot County
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.