BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is advising motorists that the access ramp to the southbound Jones Falls Expressway from Falls Road will be closed for water main repair work.
Due to a broken 48-inch water main on Falls Road, the access ramp to the southbound Jones Falls Expressway from southbound Falls Road will be closed to through traffic starting at 8 p.m. on March 29 with detours in effect.
The ramp is expected to remain closed until around April 23 while Department of Public Works contractor crews work to repair the problem.
Motorists trying to access the southbound Jones Falls Expressway from southbound Falls Road should utilize the Cold Spring Lane or W. 29th Street entrance ramps during this time and avoid the area until repairs are completed.