FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County property where 19-year-old Curtis Mason Smith was found dead is partially owned by Gov. Larry Hogan’s family.

WJZ has learned that abandoned property is owned by Better World Builders LLC. The registered agent for that entity is Timothy Hogan, the governor’s brother.

During a press conference in Prince George’s County about coronavirus vaccinations Friday, Gov. Hogan was asked about the property. Hogan told reporters that he learned about the property Friday and that he doesn’t know much about the property.

“I mean obviously my heart goes out to the family of the victim. It sounds like a terrible case,” Hogan continued. “I followed the fact that there was a murder in Frederick and some of the details but I have no information or knowledge whatsoever about the property.”

When Hogan became governor six years ago his had to put everything he had ownership of into a blind trust.

When asked if he had spoke to his brother about the property, Hogan said he’s prohibited from talking to him about it.

“I’m not allowed to talk to any of them about any properties. I’m prohibited from knowing anything about it,” he added.

Charging documents say the property wasn’t kept up.

Smith’s father and the Frederick County sheriff both said the property has been an issue in the community and was often used by teenagers.

Joshua David Eckenrode, 19, of Thurmont was charged in Smith’s killing.

“This is a property known to probably a lot of teenagers in the area, probably most likely to the to both the deceased and the person responsible for the murder,” the sheriff said.

According to charging documents, Eckenrode and Smith met up last Friday to either buy, sell or trade firearms, but the deal went bad.

Investigators believe Eckenrode shot the victim at his home and according to the charging documents, “The body was then placed into Curtis Smith’s Honda Accord and transported to the abandoned property.”

A day after the teen disappeared, a family walking their dog near that property “approached the vehicle and as [a woman] peered into the tinted windows she observed a bloody hand in the rear of the vehicle.”

WJZ reached out to Better World Builders LLC and we have not heard back.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!