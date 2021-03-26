BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in east Baltimore on Friday night.
Police responded to the 1600 block of Rutland Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert.READ MORE: Baltimore City Lifts More COVID Restrictions Friday
When officers arrived, they learned a man and woman sustained gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.READ MORE: Tara Savannah Payne's Family Searching For Answers After Her Body Was Recovered From Water Near Baltimore's Canton Neighborhood
Eastern District detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District detectives, at 410-396-2433.MORE NEWS: Marilyn Mosby Makes First Public Appearance Since Federal Investigation Into Finances, Acting U.S. Attorney Defends Integrity Of His Office
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.