BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wind advisory is in effect for almost all of Maryland until 6 p.m. Friday.
Some areas could see wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages are possible.READ MORE: Weather Blog: 80 Degrees
A High Wind Warning goes into affect for areas along the Allegheny Front and portions of the Blue Ridge late tonight. A Wind Advisory goes into affect tomorrow morning for many locations across the region. Stay up to date on our latest forecast by visiting https://t.co/5RyZgpeTAT pic.twitter.com/zcp1CzbB5o
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) March 25, 2021READ MORE: 22-Year-Old Man Killed In Double Shooting In South Baltimore Overnight
The good news? Temperatures are expected to reach 80 degrees Friday with some sun!
The warm weather continues into the weekend.MORE NEWS: Tara Savannah Payne's Body Found In Water In Baltimore's Canton Neighborhood
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.