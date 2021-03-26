LATESTPolice Recover Savannah Payne's Body In Water Near Canton Thursday
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Baltimore Weather, march, Maryland Weather, spring, Warm, Wind Advisory

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wind advisory is in effect for almost all of Maryland until 6 p.m. Friday.

Some areas could see wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages are possible.

The good news? Temperatures are expected to reach 80 degrees Friday with some sun!

The warm weather continues into the weekend.

