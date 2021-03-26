COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.3K New Cases Reported Friday, Hospitalizations Up
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles regular season tickets for April and May games will go on sale on March 31.

The tickets to games at Camden Yards will go on sale at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Due to capacity restrictions, limited seating is available for single-day game tickets for the team’s first 24 home games, with the exception of opening day. Pod seating will be implemented throughout the stadium to help with social distancing.

You can purchases the tickets by clicking here.

Capacity and ticket availability for games in June and beyond will be announced later.