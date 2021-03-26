BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead is headed to Las Vegas, according to reports.
The Raiders are signing Snead to a one-year contract, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter said.READ MORE: Mural Of Frederick Douglass To Be Painted By Michael Rosato In Talbot County
And in a non-trade moves today, the Raiders are signing former Ravens’ WR Willie Snead to a one-year contract, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus.
And the Bears are signing back free-agent CB Artie Burns to a one-year deal, per @DrewJRosenhaus.READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Charge Bobby Lee Pittman Jr. In Connection To Domestic-Related Stabbing In Dundalk
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021
Snead, who joined the Ravens after starting his career with the New Orleans Saints, played three seasons in Baltimore.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Police Charge Philip Blankenship In Connection To Fatal Shooting In Mount Vernon
He caught nine touchdowns and racked up 1,422 yards in his time with the Ravens.