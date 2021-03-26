COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.3K New Cases Reported Friday, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead is headed to Las Vegas, according to reports.

The Raiders are signing Snead to a one-year contract, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter said.

Snead, who joined the Ravens after starting his career with the New Orleans Saints, played three seasons in Baltimore.

He caught nine touchdowns and racked up 1,422 yards in his time with the Ravens.

