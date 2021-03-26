BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal, according to reports.
ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports Watkins’ contract is worth $6 million, with $5 million fully guaranteed.READ MORE: Marilyn Mosby Makes First Public Appearance Since Federal Investigation Into Finances, Acting U.S. Attorney Defends Integrity Of His Office
Sammy Watkins to the Ravens – 1 year 6mil (5mil fully guaranteed), per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021READ MORE: Maryland Extending State's Health Insurance Special Enrollment Period
Watkins, who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills out of Clemson University in 2014, has bounced around the league.
He played three years in Buffalo before joining the Los Angeles Rams in 2017.MORE NEWS: Falls Road Access Ramp To The Southbound Jones Falls Expressway To Close For Water Main Repairs
In 2018, Watkins joined the Kansas City Chiefs. The 6’1″, 211-pound wide receiver was a part of the team’s Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers.