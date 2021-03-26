LATESTPolice Recover Savannah Payne's Body In Water Near Canton Thursday

Baltimore (WJZ)– A wind advisory is in effect for almost all of Maryland until 7 tonight.

Some areas could see wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages are possible.

READ MORE: Tara Savannah Payne's Body Found In Water In Baltimore's Canton Neighborhood

 

READ MORE: Governor Hogan Hopes For Normalcy By Memorial Day; Baltimore COVID-19 Cases Doubled In Past Month