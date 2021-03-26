Baltimore (WJZ)– A wind advisory is in effect for almost all of Maryland until 7 tonight.
Some areas could see wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages are possible.READ MORE: Tara Savannah Payne's Body Found In Water In Baltimore's Canton Neighborhood
READ MORE: Governor Hogan Hopes For Normalcy By Memorial Day; Baltimore COVID-19 Cases Doubled In Past Month
A High Wind Warning goes into affect for areas along the Allegheny Front and portions of the Blue Ridge late tonight. A Wind Advisory goes into affect tomorrow morning for many locations across the region. Stay up to date on our latest forecast by visiting https://t.co/5RyZgpeTAT pic.twitter.com/zcp1CzbB5o
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) March 25, 2021MORE NEWS: Maryland Has Confirmed 135 New Cases Of COVID-19 UK Variant Since Tuesday, CDC Says