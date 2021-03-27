BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland drivers are seeing a slow decrease in prices at the gas pump, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
Prices have dropped three cents in the last week.
Growing stock levels have helped put downward pressure on gas prices, according to the latest weekly report from the Energy Information Administration.
The national average has also decreased despite rising gas demand last week.
If total domestic stocks of gas continue to increase, and demand does not spike, drivers can expect prices to remain stable and decrease through the weekend, AAA Mid-Atlantic said.
The gas price average in Maryland is $2.81, down three cents from last week, up respectively 11 cents in the last month, and 73 cents from this date last year.
The national gas price average is $2.86, down two cents in the last week, up respectively 17 cents in the last month, and 80 cents from this time last year.
The national gas average has not hit $3 since October 31, 2014.