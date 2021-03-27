COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1,300 New Cases Reported Sunday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Middle River, Missing Kids, Reginald Ross

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 13-year-old Reginald Ross.

Reginald was last seen in Middle River on Tuesday, March 23.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Baltimore County Police To Give Update On Fatal Shootings, Fire Linked To Suspect Joshua Green

He is approximately 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Call Baltimore County Police if you have information at 410-307-2020

READ MORE: Police Investigating Murder-Suicide In Columbia Sunday Night

CBS Baltimore Staff