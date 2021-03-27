COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.3K New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 14 new Covid-19 related deaths on Saturday as hospitalizations continue to increase, according to data released from the state health department.

The state also reported 1,366 new Covid-19 cases Saturday bring the total to 406,709 since the pandemic began.

The 14 new deaths reported today bring the total deaths from the virus in the state to 8,061.

Hospitalizations now stand at 947, up 14 since Friday. ICU beds are at 238 and there are 709 Marylanders in acute care.

The statewide positivity rate went down slightly to 4.58%. The state conducted 41,181 coronavirus tests in the last day.

Phase 2A is underway, and 877,651 Marylanders are fully vaccinated for COVID. The state has administered 2,481,607 doses in total: 1,603,956 first doses and 812,297 second doses.

In the last day, 35,490 first doses and 20,977 second doses were given out. The single-dose vaccine has been administered 65,354 times, with 2,177 more doses given out in the last 24 hours, the state reports.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,486 (201) 1*
Anne Arundel 38,446 (548) 14*
Baltimore City 43,782 (920) 22*
Baltimore County 55,000 (1,325) 34*
Calvert 3,883 (73) 1*
Caroline 2,104 (22) 0*
Carroll 8,132 (212) 5*
Cecil 5,300 (124) 2*
Charles 9,620 (168) 2*
Dorchester 2,463 (47) 1*
Frederick 18,003 (291) 9*
Garrett 1,897 (61) 1*
Harford 13,742 (251) 4*
Howard 17,044 (220) 6*
Kent 1,215 (42) 2*
Montgomery 66,250 (1,422) 46*
Prince George’s 77,370 (1,354) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,690 (39) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,379 (121) 0*
Somerset 2,468 (37) 0*
Talbot 1,948 (36) 0*
Washington 13,087 (259) 3*
Wicomico 7,051 (149) 0*
Worcester 3,349 (91) 1*
Data not available 0 (48) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 20,882 (3) 0*
10-19 39,881 (6) 1*
20-29 74,306 (35) 1*
30-39 69,669 (77) 6*
40-49 61,295 (225) 5*
50-59 61,143 (624) 25*
60-69 41,279 (1,305) 17*
70-79 23,151 (2,060) 38*
80+ 15,103 (3,724) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 212,481 (3,889) 91*
Male 194,228 (4,172) 94*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 119,498 (2,786) 66*
Asian (NH) 9,565 (281) 7*
White (NH) 142,316 (4,138) 96*
Hispanic 64,220 (729) 15*
Other (NH) 19,205 (83) 0*
Data not available 51,905 (44) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff