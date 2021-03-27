ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 14 new COVID-19 related deaths and saw a rise in hospitalizations on Saturday, according to data from the State Department of Health.
The state reported 1,366 new cases, bringing the total to 406,709.
A total of 8,061 Marylanders have died as a result of the virus.
Hospitalizations now stand at 947, up 14 since Friday. Of those, 238 patients are in ICU beds, while 709 are in acute care.
The statewide positivity rate went down slightly to 4.58%.
As of Saturday, 877,651 Marylanders are fully vaccinated. The state has administered 2,481,607 doses in total: 1,603,956 first doses and 812,297 second doses.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,486
|(201)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|38,446
|(548)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|43,782
|(920)
|22*
|Baltimore County
|55,000
|(1,325)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,883
|(73)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,104
|(22)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,132
|(212)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,300
|(124)
|2*
|Charles
|9,620
|(168)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,463
|(47)
|1*
|Frederick
|18,003
|(291)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,897
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|13,742
|(251)
|4*
|Howard
|17,044
|(220)
|6*
|Kent
|1,215
|(42)
|2*
|Montgomery
|66,250
|(1,422)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|77,370
|(1,354)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,690
|(39)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,379
|(121)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,468
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,948
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,087
|(259)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,051
|(149)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,349
|(91)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(48)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|20,882
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|39,881
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|74,306
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|69,669
|(77)
|6*
|40-49
|61,295
|(225)
|5*
|50-59
|61,143
|(624)
|25*
|60-69
|41,279
|(1,305)
|17*
|70-79
|23,151
|(2,060)
|38*
|80+
|15,103
|(3,724)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|212,481
|(3,889)
|91*
|Male
|194,228
|(4,172)
|94*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|119,498
|(2,786)
|66*
|Asian (NH)
|9,565
|(281)
|7*
|White (NH)
|142,316
|(4,138)
|96*
|Hispanic
|64,220
|(729)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|19,205
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,905
|(44)
|1*
