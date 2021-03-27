COVID-19 In MD14 More Deaths Reported, Hospitalizations Increase
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 14 new COVID-19 related deaths and saw a rise in hospitalizations on Saturday, according to data from the State Department of Health.

The state reported 1,366 new cases, bringing the total to 406,709.

A total of 8,061 Marylanders have died as a result of the virus.

Hospitalizations now stand at 947, up 14 since Friday. Of those, 238 patients are in ICU beds, while 709 are in acute care.

The statewide positivity rate went down slightly to 4.58%.

As of Saturday, 877,651 Marylanders are fully vaccinated. The state has administered 2,481,607 doses in total: 1,603,956 first doses and 812,297 second doses.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,486 (201) 1*
Anne Arundel 38,446 (548) 14*
Baltimore City 43,782 (920) 22*
Baltimore County 55,000 (1,325) 34*
Calvert 3,883 (73) 1*
Caroline 2,104 (22) 0*
Carroll 8,132 (212) 5*
Cecil 5,300 (124) 2*
Charles 9,620 (168) 2*
Dorchester 2,463 (47) 1*
Frederick 18,003 (291) 9*
Garrett 1,897 (61) 1*
Harford 13,742 (251) 4*
Howard 17,044 (220) 6*
Kent 1,215 (42) 2*
Montgomery 66,250 (1,422) 46*
Prince George’s 77,370 (1,354) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,690 (39) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,379 (121) 0*
Somerset 2,468 (37) 0*
Talbot 1,948 (36) 0*
Washington 13,087 (259) 3*
Wicomico 7,051 (149) 0*
Worcester 3,349 (91) 1*
Data not available 0 (48) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 20,882 (3) 0*
10-19 39,881 (6) 1*
20-29 74,306 (35) 1*
30-39 69,669 (77) 6*
40-49 61,295 (225) 5*
50-59 61,143 (624) 25*
60-69 41,279 (1,305) 17*
70-79 23,151 (2,060) 38*
80+ 15,103 (3,724) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 212,481 (3,889) 91*
Male 194,228 (4,172) 94*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 119,498 (2,786) 66*
Asian (NH) 9,565 (281) 7*
White (NH) 142,316 (4,138) 96*
Hispanic 64,220 (729) 15*
Other (NH) 19,205 (83) 0*
Data not available 51,905 (44) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

